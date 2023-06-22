Submit Photos/Videos
‘I started praying about it’: Idol finalist recalls journey to Top 8

By Taylor Martin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAMBERG, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coming up soon on Morning Mix, a singer from South Carolina is sharing his story.

Warren Peay just wrapped up competing in the latest season of American Idol.

He made it all the way to the Top Eight.

MORE | Joye in Aiken Jazz camp returns, and so do the accomplished mentors

He tells us it all started out with a lot of prayers because he spent so much time trying to build his music career.

“I started praying about it. I said, ‘God if you’re going to give me a music career if this is in your plan for me, you’re going to have to drop it in my lap so that I can take credit for it!’ And I don’t know how long it was after that, I got a message on Instagram from someone claiming to be from American Idol,” he said.

You can watch his full interview with Cliff Bennett on the Morning Mix next week.

