Heavy storms create problems for Woodlakes neighborhood

Woodlakes neighborhood
Woodlakes neighborhood(wrdw)
By Hallie Turner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Community members living in the Woodlakes neighborhood say the recent string of heavy storms and showers is only making issues in the neighborhood worse.

When you drive by, many of the lawns may look normal to you. Full of green grass, flowers and more.

But some of the yards, like the Armstrong family’s, are decorated with red and yellow flags from the city, years ago marking power and water lines.

If you take a step closer, you’ll see some of the neighbors have yards that are physically caving in due to a water pipe that burst years ago.

Over the years, reports that started out with the title “Water Leak” have turned to “Sink Hole/Cave In”.

When we reached out to the city they told us they were not aware of a sink hole, but reports and video show otherwise.

Neighbors say they have been begging the city for years to fix the water pipe issue, but are not getting anywhere.

Instead they keep getting the same answer, “They tells us that they are going to fix it, but they don’t have the money to do so,” said Vondrea Armstrong.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

