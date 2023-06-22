Georgia Power initiative aims to recruit K-12 students for careers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power says hiring workers is one of its biggest challenges. That’s why the company is partnering with schools to appeal to the next generation.

Teachers from across the state can immerse themselves in a three-day experience at Georgia Power called The Teacher Externship. Once there, they ask questions and bring back knowledge to help inspire their students.

Teachers play a key role in preparing the next generation to enter the workforce. A recent shift in workforce demands has them steering more students away from four-year degrees and connecting them with job opportunities straight out of high school, teachers say. More companies like Georgia Power are ditching degree requirements for skills-based learning assessments to widen the applicant pool.

Jamal Jessie, Georgia Power’s workforce development manager, helps oversee the program.

“The work we do is very important,” he said. “As Georgia continues to grow, there are more opportunities, more economic development, and more people to serve.”

Patrick McLanahan teaches an engineering class at Peachtree Ridge High School. He finds students have misconceptions that these jobs are low-class and low-paying.

“They sometimes think there’s a very narrow career of what a STEM career can be,” said McLanahan. But entry-level positions at Georgia Power start at $50,000.

Alicia Kenny counsels students in her Introduction to Careers class at Fredrick Douglass High School. For some of her students, paying for college is not an option, she said — and they don’t always realize there are other ways to start a career.

“College isn’t the only way to be successful,” Kenny said.

