Gap in 24/7 vet care gets more attention from local pet owners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The gap in 24-hour emergency animal care in the area is getting noticed by pet owners.

Augusta only has one 24-hour emergency animal clinic, the BluePearl Hospital, but it’s only open for 24-hours on certain days.

People on social media have shared their frustrations, some mentioning how this is not just an Augusta issue but there is a vet shortage across the country.

Pet parents are looking for a solution. While there is no simple fix to the matter, some community members are willing to work with our local vets to figure out a starting point.

Kenny Shugars spends his days with his five rescue labs, known as the “Shake and Bake Pups.” It takes him a minute to get the crew to sit some days. His two senior pups, Roxy and Connor, are both lucky to be alive.

“We’re very fortunate that when Connor had his seizure incidents on May 31. We were blessed they were open because we don’t know if he would have made it to Columbia,” said Shugars.

Thanks to BluePearl, Shugars is able to sit in the driveway with his senior pups.

“They’ve saved two of our dogs, and we are forever thankful,” said Shugars.

Right now, he schedules his outdoor activities based on when the hospital is open after hours.

“We look at their schedule, because if it’s after hours, on the weekends, we might not go trail hiking in the event that one of them gets bitten and they can’t get anti venom,” said Shugars.

The gap in 24/7 emergency care is leaving pet owners in a pinch.

“We have great medical facilities for humans and we have great for our pets, but there’s a huge shortage in vets, veterinarians and vet technicians,” said Shugars.

Becky McArdle said: “It’s not a simple fix. It’s not something that we can just fix poof overnight.”

Working with rescues and a pet owner herself, Becky McArdle gets it.

“I understand how they feel, I know,” said McArdle.

She spends her days with her pups, Cooper and Daisy, but there is one piece of her heart missing.

“Bruno, my dog, passed away last year. He was at the regular vet and he was sick,” said McArdle. “He ended up passing away but this was on a Saturday afternoon. There was nobody there 24/7 to take care of him. That was my heart. That dog changed my life.

Now she wants to save others from that pain.

“I just encourage people to have a plan, me personally like I do, if my dogs get sick,” said McArdle.

Her plan can go one of several ways.

“During the week, I call my regular vet, that’s my first defense,” she said.

She even has a second, third, fourth and even fifth defense ready.

“As pet owners, be proactive with your pets,” McArdle said.

