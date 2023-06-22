Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. elections chief explains efforts for secure, safe voting

With 2024 elections getting closer, secretary of state says Georgia will be ready to count votes and deliver results in a transparent and efficient manner.
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - With 2024 elections getting closer by the day, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger says Georgia will be ready to count votes and deliver results in a transparent and efficient manner.

Brad Raffensperger highlighted what he said were the steps put in place to prevent voter fraud and make elections more accessible to Georgians.

He says requiring photo ID helps confirm registered voters.

He pointed to the state’s new policies that help them update voter records for people who move from one precinct, district or county to another and remove voters who’ve moved out of state.

He feels the steps are in place for access to voting and accurate results.

“We have photo ID for all forms of voting. We have 17 days for early voting. We now require that all voting lines on election day be shorter than one hour and counties have to hit those marks on that,” Brad Raffensperger said.

Speaking to Statesboro’s Rotary Club, he also said he was glad the state had been cleared this week on rumors of voter fraud dating back to the 2020 general election.

