‘Fawn-tastic rescue!’ Roswell firefighters save injured baby deer stuck in pond

Firefighters rescue baby deer
Firefighters rescue baby deer(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday Roswell firefighters saved a baby deer stuck in a retention pond near Elan Court in DeKalb County.

The Roswell Fire Department took to Facebook, calling it a “fawn-tastic rescue” after firefighters saved the fawn that took an “unexpected dip in the pond.”

The fawn was successfully rescued and is now safe and sound, the department said.

“If you spot wildlife in distress, it’s important to contact the professionals. Reach out to us and we’ll be there to lend a helping hand (or hoof)!,” they wrote.

