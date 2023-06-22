Emanuel County cuts ribbon on new emergency operations center

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Emergency Operations Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday after a nearly two-year project.

The ribbon cutting with the Swainsboro-Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce began at 10 a.m.

The new location is at 110 East Moring Street in Swainsboro. Officials say it is fully functional, and they are operating out of the building.

The speakers included Chairman Hugh Foskey, County Administrator Guy Singletary, 911 Director Martha Culbreath, Public Safety Coordinator Courtney Terwilliger and Facility Superintendent Mike Head.

“It’s been a project that we’ve been planning for the last five years. It was very much needed in this community. It is the hub for public safety, and it will be an asset for years to come,” said Singletary.

County officials say the building will house the public safety office, 911, emergency operations and training center for public safety.

Emanuel County Chief Deputy Nick Robertson, Major West Bedgood, Deputy Mark Walden and Warrant Clerk Regina Jones also attend the ceremony.

Singletary says the project was done with contractors and inmate workers.

