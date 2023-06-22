Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Emanuel County cuts ribbon on new emergency operations center

Emanuel County cuts ribbon on new emergency operations center
Emanuel County cuts ribbon on new emergency operations center(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Emergency Operations Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday after a nearly two-year project.

The ribbon cutting with the Swainsboro-Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce began at 10 a.m.

The new location is at 110 East Moring Street in Swainsboro. Officials say it is fully functional, and they are operating out of the building.

PHOTOS:

Caption

The speakers included Chairman Hugh Foskey, County Administrator Guy Singletary, 911 Director Martha Culbreath, Public Safety Coordinator Courtney Terwilliger and Facility Superintendent Mike Head.

“It’s been a project that we’ve been planning for the last five years. It was very much needed in this community. It is the hub for public safety, and it will be an asset for years to come,” said Singletary.

MORE | Gap in 24/7 vet care gets more attention from local pet owners

County officials say the building will house the public safety office, 911, emergency operations and training center for public safety.

Emanuel County Chief Deputy Nick Robertson, Major West Bedgood, Deputy Mark Walden and Warrant Clerk Regina Jones also attend the ceremony.

Singletary says the project was done with contractors and inmate workers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
From left: Ike Lang, Vinston Jameer Moultrie, Kenneth Maurice Williams
3 murder suspects arrested in 2 separate Augusta killings
Sandra Dales, Augustan sentenced for killing her husband
Augustan sentenced for killing husband, burying body in yard
Alvin George Percival, 68.
Man arrested in DUI crash that killed Hephzibah woman
Judge Randall Hall sentenced Sias to three years in prison.
Ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias sentenced to 3 years in federal prison

Latest News

Emanuel County cuts ribbon on new emergency operations center
Emanuel County cuts ribbon on new emergency operations center
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta on...
DeSantis draws a crowd at North Augusta campaign event
Early voting in Augusta
Georgia officials lay out obstacles to updating election system before 2024
Carletta Young, 32, was charged with domestic violence and arson 2nd degree, according to the...
Barnwell County man accused of arson, domestic violence