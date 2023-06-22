Denmark Tech gets $20,000 donation for STEM scholarships

DENMARK, S.C. - A Savannah River Site contractor is investing in the future workforce by donating $20,000 to Denmark Technical College for science, technology, engineering and mathematics scholarships.

The money from Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at SRS, will directly fund scholarships for Denmark Tech students enrolling in STEM degree programs.

“Savannah River Mission Completion is proud to support the education of students at Denmark Technical College,” said SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson. “We believe this is a meaningful investment in these students’ future careers as well as into our potential future workforce.”

The scholarships will not only help current students but also attract future STEM students, according to college President and CEO Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr.

“Savannah River Mission Completion and Denmark Technical College have had a strong history of partnership, and I am glad to see it continue,” Todd said. “We are appreciative that SRMC has chosen to invest in our students and our community by offering scholarship opportunities.”

Denmark Tech is the only historically black technical college in South Carolina, focusing on technical career training, associate degrees and a four-year college transfer program.

