Barnwell County man accused of arson, domestic violence

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to officials.

On June 11, Barnwell County deputies responded to the 1400 block of Black River Road around 6 a.m. in reference to a structure fire.

Once on the scene, deputies spoke with the victim. She said when she arrived home at 5:19 a.m., Carletta Young, 32, was sitting in his car in the field next to the home.

Deputies say she told them he then walked up to her and began yelling and arguing. The victim reported he ripped off her wig and broke her glasses.

According to the incident report from the sheriff’s office, she reported he slapped her and pushed her to the ground. Once she got up, she told deputies she smelled smoke and saw flames and called the fire department.

According to officials, the victim and Young were previously in a relationship.

On June 14, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and the SLED Fugitive Team located and arrested Young.

He was charged with domestic violence and arson 2nd degree, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say he also had outstanding warrants for domestic violence-high and aggravated and kidnapping.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home, located on Black River Road in Barnwell, was damaged by a fire. The Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.