Albany farmer expands food mission to Jimmy Carter’s hometown

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany farmer inspired by Jimmy Carter’s humanitarian work is taking his own humanitarian efforts to the former president’s hometown.

Fredando Jackson, aka Farmer Fredo, is expanding his “food-print” in Carter’s hometown of Plains. With the help of various partners, including the Jimmy Carter National Historic Park and Healthy Sumter, Fredo was able to build the raised garden boxes back in May.

The boxes hold about eight to 12 plants that will grow produce for families in Plains, Georgia. (walb)

They are located behind where Carter and his family lived in 1953 after he left the Navy. It’s now a historical site where plenty of people live, some of whom struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from.

Now every growing season, the miniature gardens will provide tons of free produce to people struggling with food insecurity.

“When we’re looking at rural areas where most people do have access to land, we utilize that foundation to help further that access to food,” Fredo said. “If you have a healthy society, an active society, everything about the community benefits from it and we utilize the fact that we have these relationships in this small town to do so much more.”

That’s something Carter is proud to see expand as he’s spent the last five months in hospice care.

“President Carter is so excited about this. I’ve told him what’s going on and he’s thrilled because he is all about helping people and this is just a great example,” said Jill Stuckey, Jimmy Carter National Historical Park superintendent.

The food insecurity project is located behind Jimmy Carter's 1953 home. (walb)

The two garden beds are full of eight to 12 different plants and will feed about four to five people.

Plains resident Teressa Coleman said the resource is going to help out a lot.

“We don’t have anything like this in Plains. No grocery stores. You have to go to Americus or further to get stuff like this,” she said.

Fredo said that one in six Georgians struggle with food insecurity daily, but the challenge takes on a new level in Plains with the nearest grocery store being miles away in Americus. That same problem is also seen throughout other areas in rural Georgia.

“There’s just a Dollar General, there’s just a gas station, but in this community, you might have like 500 to 700 people. So, they have more access to processed foods and processed foods leads down the road to like poor health conditions for individuals,” he said.

The miniature gardens attract plenty of pollinators like butterflies. (walb)

Those poor health conditions make it harder for some people to travel for food opportunities. Coleman said her case is different.

“I get food stamps, but I don’t get them until like the 21st, and I have to depend on my gardens and stuff to eat on,” she said.

Fredo said with Carter’s humanitarian inspiration in mind, he plans to bring more healthy food options to people in need.

“We eventually hope, with the right support, right community support, with the amount of land we found here in Plains that we can build more community gardens with nine to 20 raised boxes,” he said. “We have more in common by being on this planet than what we realize, and if we embrace that more, that can make a better world for the next generation and generations and stuff like that to come. That’s part of what Carter’s legacy for me here in Sumter County is.”

