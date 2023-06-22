21-year-old murder suspect arrested 3 months after Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the 21-year-old murder suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in March, according to jail records.

On March 10, the shooting took place on the 2200 block of Wade Road, officials say.

On Wednesday, the suspect, Rigoberto Padilla, was arrested three months after the murder of an unknown victim, according to officials.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene at 10 a.m.

According to Bowen, the victim had been shot a short time before then.

Padilla has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to jail records.

Padilla is the fourth murder suspect to be arrested in connection to separate Augusta killings.

