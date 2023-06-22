Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

21-year-old murder suspect arrested 3 months after Augusta shooting

Rigoberto Fortin Padilla, 21.
Rigoberto Fortin Padilla, 21.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the 21-year-old murder suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in March, according to jail records.

On March 10, the shooting took place on the 2200 block of Wade Road, officials say.

On Wednesday, the suspect, Rigoberto Padilla, was arrested three months after the murder of an unknown victim, according to officials.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene at 10 a.m.

MORE | Augustan sentenced for killing husband, burying body in yard

According to Bowen, the victim had been shot a short time before then.

Padilla has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to jail records.

Padilla is the fourth murder suspect to be arrested in connection to separate Augusta killings.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
From left: Ike Lang, Vinston Jameer Moultrie, Kenneth Maurice Williams
3 murder suspects arrested in 2 separate Augusta killings
Alvin George Percival, 68.
Man arrested in DUI crash that killed Hephzibah woman
Sandra Dales, Augustan sentenced for killing her husband
Augustan sentenced for killing husband, burying body in yard
Judge Randall Hall sentenced Sias to three years in prison.
Ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias sentenced to 3 years in federal prison

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for June 22
Local nutritionist shares how to start healthy habits
24/7 vet care
Gap in 24/7 vet care gets more attention from local pet owners
Gap in 24/7 vet care gets more attention from local pet owners