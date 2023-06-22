Submit Photos/Videos
2 suspects arrested in Father’s Day shooting in Lincoln County

By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a man on Father’s Day, according to authorities.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Antaevious LeQuoun Brown, 21, and Antravious Leonte Brown, 29, were wanted in connection to the shooting.

Around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, they arrived at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and voluntarily turned themselves over to deputies, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Sunday, around 8:54 p.m. 911 received a call about being shot at a residence on Firetower Road.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find one gunshot victim, who was then taken to Doctors Hospital, according to authorities.

Deputies say they spoke with a witness on the scene who stated two men arrived on the scene, shot the victim, and fled the scene in a brown and gray Ford F150. The witness was unsure what direction they went in, deputies say.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, arrest warrants were issued for the Browns on charges of aggravated assault, battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

