2 charged after murder suspect stabbed at Richmond County jail

From left: Evan Smith, Kendrick Green
From left: Evan Smith, Kendrick Green
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released details Thursday of a stabbing incident at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on June 19, according to deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were advised to move Ike Detreal Lang, 18, to a different housing unit when inmates blocked the deputy from completing the change.

The deputy notified jail supervisors to assist with the room change. Once Lang was placed in the newly assigned room, he told deputies he was stabbed by two inmates, officials say.

Just hours before, Lang was booked and charged in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Gaynor in a shooting outside a convenience store at Windsor Spring Road and Rosier Road.

Ike Lang, 18.
Ike Lang, 18.

He was caught after a chase with Richmond County deputies.

According to officials, Lang had wounds to his right arm and back.

Investigators say Lang was stabbed by Evan Vashard Smith, 25, and Kendrick Tymond Green, 18. Officials say Green and Smith were charged with aggravated assault with a knife.

According to inmate bookings, Green was arrested and booked in January 2022 on aggravated assault, simple battery and other charges.

Smith was arrested and booked in April of 2021 and charged with aggravated assault, inmate possession of drugs and other charges.

Lang was taken to jail medical and treated for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

