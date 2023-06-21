Twin brothers head to Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifiers

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The long path to the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals is underway.

For one Augusta family, the local qualifier at Champions Retreat was about a lot more than moving on to the next round.

For many families, golf is a family affair and when it comes to performing at the top of their game, there’s nothing quite like a sibling rivalry.

“It’s pretty fun, but most times if one of us goes out to the golf course, we’re both there. So, most times we do make it a little competition,” said John Todd.

Matthew Todd said: “It sets a goal kind of for us too. So, like, we’re trying to beat what he does, and he’s trying to beat what I do.”

John and Matthew are twins from Augusta, and playing golf is one of the many ways their family spends quality time together.

Joe Todd, the twins’ dad, said, “It’s been fun having twins in golf because they can compete together, they can play together. They have a permanent twosome as long as they want to play golf together.”

The twins might be young, but competing in an event like this can go a long way for the future of their games.

Matthew said: “I liked the putting part because it kind of tested our skills.”

John said: “It was definitely a little more tough because you have to put your best into all three shots, instead of, maybe when you’re on the range you get 20 shots.”

Dan Booth: “For a couple of 11-year-olds, how good are they?”

Will Hughes, the twins’ cousin, said: “They’re pretty good.”

In addition to learning the game from their father, John and Matthew play against their older cousin once a week, which helped them train for the local qualifier.

“Their dad helps them a lot with their swing and teaches them course management and all of that. They’re really good at everything pretty much,” said Hughes.

Drive, Chip and Putt aside, the competition is always there.

“Not really in this, but whenever we go out and play it is, for me at least,” said Hughes.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals take place at Augusta National the Sunday before the Masters and local qualifiers are the first step to getting there.

Joe said: “To be good at golf, you’ve got to be competitive. So, they actually share a room, they share golf clubs sometimes accidentally, and I think it’s going to make them competitive for years to come, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Between the boys and the girls, there were a total of eight groups competing at the Champions Retreat.

The top three overall scores from each group are moving on, like McKnight Beman, who won the 12-13 boys division.

“It feels good. I’ve been working on my game for the past two years and I see improvement, pretty good improvement. I was pretty nervous, but you know, you’ve got to keep with it and let all the people wrap a cage around your head and just not let that cage open, and just keep ahead,” said Beman.

QUALIFIERS INCLUDE:

Boys:

7-9: (1) Banks Boles, (2) Lucas Morgan, (3) Wyatt Hawker

10-11: (1) Edwin Platt, (2) Bridges Trotter, (3) Jackson Vandenabeele

12-13: (1) McKnight Beman, (2) Joe Hill, (3) Chandler Pray

14-15: (1) Luke Johnson, (2) Asher Price, (3) Turner Stevenson

Girls:

7-9: (1) Emersyn Palmer, (2) Ellie McCabe, (3) Reagan Brodhecker

10-11: (1) Sadie Muns, (2) Lyla Hawker, (3) Mary Van Shingler

12-13: (1) Nina Santiago, (2) Avery Palmer, (3) Gabbie Heise

14-15: (1) Madalynn Zittrouer, (2) Phebe Reese, (3) Abigail Roberson

