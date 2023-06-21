Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis was captured in a sweet moment holding his new granddaughter on Father’s Day.

Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared photos on Instagram of her father holding his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Baby Louetta was born in April.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

In March, Bruce Willis’ family said that the 68-year-old actor was stepping away from acting due to his declining health. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which then progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Randall Hall sentenced Sias to three years in prison.
Ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
Columbia County marshal, deputy hit by car at Circle K
Woman faces charges after marshal, deputy hit by car at Circle K
Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
Tiquaya Cain
Driver arrested 3 months after wreck kills 1 on Peach Orchard
Three people were injured when gunfire broke out outside the Toasty restaurant, 2808 Wheeler...
3 people hurt in shooting outside Wheeler Road restaurant

Latest News

Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County school leaders to host public meetings for millage rates
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Police say man killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son
RAW: Emergency response to reported explosion in Paris
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 16
A prepared dish of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda,...
US regulators approve the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat