S.C. special session comes with a 6-figure price tag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Legislature’s special session is likely over after about five weeks of work.

And with it comes a six-figure price tag – and taxpayers are footing the bill.

South Carolina’s regular legislative session runs from mid-January to mid-May. But this year, the governor called the General Assembly back for a special session. That kept them in Columbia, on and off, for another five weeks.

And every day lawmakers were at work, they were getting paid.

Legislators received $260 each day they were in Columbia on official business during the special session.

Every member also got another $223 a day when they were in session, to cover meals and lodging — regardless of whether they live a block from the State House or hours away. Plus they got a weekly mileage reimbursement to drive back and forth from Columbia.

Over the course of the five-week special session, that added up to a nearly $310,000 price tag.

Gov. Henry McMaster called the special session to finalize the state budget, enact tighter abortion restrictions, pass a bond reform bill and toughen up the penalties for illegal gun possession.

Lawmakers got three out of the four done, although the governor has said the bond reform bill that reached his desk – wasn’t as strong as he wanted it to be.

“Whatever the cost is, if we good things done, the cost is well worth it,” McMaster said.

But Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter believes everything lawmakers took up during the special session could’ve waited until lawmakers returned in January – or been finalized earlier in the year if they’d made a point to get it done.

“I don’t think it had value. I’m sure there are others — clearly, the leadership in this chamber disagreed with that, but I didn’t. I thought it was a waste of taxpayers’ dollars, quite frankly,” the Orangeburg Democrat said.

Gov. McMaster says calling the legislature back again this year to finalize the illegal gun penalties is still a possibility.

But barring unforeseen circumstances, leaders in the General Assembly say they don’t plan to return here to Columbia until January, when a new legislative session begins.

