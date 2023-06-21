Officers struck at Circle K show past of helping those in need

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County Marshall and Columbia County deputy are out of the hospital after being hit by a car at a Circle K gas station in Evans on Tuesday.

They initially responded to a woman possibly dancing around the store, crawling under shelves, and more.

The Sheriff’s Office says she was having a mental episode and may have been under the influence.

Marshal David Willis and Deputy Chris Robertson got hit around 2:30 Tuesday. Following being bruised, they had support from family, friends, and the community.

For Willis, he also had super friends.

“Captain America calls me. He calls Superman, and I’m like ‘Woah what what’s going on here?’ Well, the Hulk just called me, and turns out David has been in an accident. They’ve been in an accident where he was kind of smashed up against some ice,” said Bryan Williams, a longtime friend of Willis.

You read that right.

Willis is part of a group that visits kids in the hospital. He dresses up as the kid version of Deadpool alongside other friends, including Williams.

Williams says Willis is the nicest person he knows.

“If the person that ran into him would have just talked to him, they probably have a friend now,” said Williams.

It has been a trait of his since day one.

“He’s just, he’s always there for us. If he can do anything for us, he’s going to do it,” said Williams.

Robertson has also been known to serve those around him, jump-starting cars and helping out his church community.

They’re traits that make people feel grateful they serve the public.

“Thank you guys for what you do. Thank you for helping us. Thank you for always being there for us. And David’s gonna kill me. Because I love you and love you,” said Williams.

The Marshal’s Office says it’s too soon to comment on what happened. The sheriff’s office’s only comment was that both officers are out of the hospital.

