McMaster issues statement on high court’s Planned Parenthood ruling

Court overturns a ruling that blocked state actions to prohibit taxpayer funding to go to Planned Parenthood and other facilities that provided abortions.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster praised a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would allow South Carolina to prevent taxpayer funds from going to abortion providers.

The high court overturned a 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Ruling in Kerr v. Planned Parenthood Atlantic, which blocked the state’s actions to prohibit taxpayer funding to go to Planned Parenthood and other facilities that provided abortions.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services appealed the ruling and the U.S. Supreme Court sent the case back to the Fourth Circuit for reconsideration in light of the high court’s recent opinion in another case.

“I am pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today and look forward to the Fourth Circuit thoughtfully reconsidering its previous ruling,” Mcmaster said. “Just as I was when I issued Executive Order No. 2018-21, I remain confident in South Carolina’s authority to administer its Medicaid program and the decision to terminate Planned Parenthood’s funding. I am hopeful that the Fourth Circuit will recognize that Congress did not intend to give Medicaid recipients the ability to force States to subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.”

The lawsuit followed McMaster’s 2018 executive order that directed DHHS to remove abortion clinics from South Carolina’s Medicaid provider list.

