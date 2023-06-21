Man arrested in DUI crash that killed Hephzibah woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal crash that killed one person in June, according to the officials.

On June 10, authorities responded to a six-vehicle crash on I-520 near Exit 5.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, Yikeyia Chandler, 32, of Hephzibah was identified as the deceased victim in this crash.

Bowen said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 10:50 p.m.

Alvin George Percival, 68, was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday and charged with homicide by vehicle/felony.

Officials say Percival was traveling west on I-520 in the right-through-west lane.

The other five vehicles were all stopped for traffic backing up from lane closures at the Glenn Hills Drive Overpass, according to officials.

Deputies say Percival told them he was traveling in the center lane when all of a sudden the cars were stopped and then “bam” he struck the car in front of him.

The investigation revealed Percvial struck the back of Chandlers’car. The impact pushed Chandler forward, causing a chain reaction all the way to the sixth vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office report, Percival was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was found at fault for following too closely.

