Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. farmers struggle to grow crops due to higher rainfall, lack of sun

Georgia farmers often spend June hoping for rain and a break from the sun on their crops. This year, it’s the opposite.
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia farmers often spend June hoping for rain and a break from the sun on their crops. This year, it’s the opposite.

Growers say the rain over the past few days is almost becoming too much of a good thing.

Irrigation pivots sat motionless amid rain-soaked acres of young cotton plants. Farmer Lee Cromley says June has brought higher-than-normal rainfall and lower-than-normal temperatures.

WHAT THE TECH | How to save your phone if you drop it in water

He says the plants need more sun for them to grow and mature fast enough. But the bigger concern is soggy ground that won’t handle tractors and heavy equipment to spray weed killer and other applications.

“We need the sunshine, but the most important thing is being able to stand up in the field and be able to do the work we need to do,” said Cromley.

If growers can’t drive the fields and apply herbicides, weeds could take over and outgrow the plants. If that happens, it could cause problems now that hurt yields in the fall.

He says they need a small window of dry weather to get that done, but they don’t need that window to get any bigger.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Randall Hall sentenced Sias to three years in prison.
Ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
Columbia County marshal, deputy hit by car at Circle K
Woman faces charges after marshal, deputy hit by car at Circle K
Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
Tiquaya Cain
Driver arrested 3 months after wreck kills 1 on Peach Orchard
Three people were injured when gunfire broke out outside the Toasty restaurant, 2808 Wheeler...
3 people hurt in shooting outside Wheeler Road restaurant

Latest News

Bojangles tour stops in Augusta to honor heroes
Bojangles tour stops in Augusta to honor heroes
Brandon Wilde senior community fights against Alzheimer’s during Summer Solstice
Brandon Wilde senior community fights against Alzheimer’s during Summer Solstice
From left: Ike Lang, Vinston Jameer Moultrie, Kenneth Maurice Williams
3 murder suspects arrested in 2 separate Augusta killings
Ga. farmers struggle to grow crops due to higher rainfall, lack of sun
Augusta Jr. Players camp builds character on and off the stage
Augusta Jr. Players camp builds character on and off the stage