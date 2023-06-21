Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Storm chances today and Thursday will remain elevated as an upper-level low sits over Georgia. The low will continue to pinwheel showers and storms on and off throughout today and Thursday, some of which could be on the stronger side. Any slow-moving storms may warrant a flash flood warning so the Weather Prediction Center has kept the entire CSRA under a marginal (1/5) to slight risk (2/5) for flash flooding issues through Friday.

In total some locations could receive up to 4 inches or even 5 inches of rainfall by Saturday night. The forecasted rainfall range across the region is 2″-4″ with a few spots that receive back-to-back storms getting more. If you’re in an area that floods easily make sure all drains are clear so the water has a place to go, check yard drains and street drains.

With high rain chances this week temperatures are expected to remain below average with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. This weekend the cut-off low is expected to move further to the north and east bringing the rain chances back down and causing the temperatures to return to near seasonal highs.

Tracking The Tropics

Turning to the tropics, earlier Monday we had Tropical Depression #3 become Tropical Storm Bret. Bret is the second named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and is expected to maintain its strength as a Tropical Storm as it moves further west. As of now, Bret does not look to bring any impacts to the CSRA.

Behind Bret, we have another tropical wave that has an 80% at forming. Models are confident that we could have a tropical depression later into the week.

