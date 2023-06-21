Voters react to proposed polling site cuts in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lincoln County Board of Elections plans to consolidate local polling locations.

Not because it wants to, but according to the director of the board of elections, Lilvender Bolton, it has to.

The Lincoln Center said they had to move, the other polling locations are booked during elections.

“When you don’t have a choice, you got to do something to make it work,” said Bolton.

The proposed change has voters making the decisions feeling at a loss- again. This is the second time that Lincoln County voters have voiced opposition to the county.

Last year, residents and activists worked to keep all seven polling locations open. They got what they wanted.

Lincoln County plans on consolidating the Lincoln Center, Faith Temple, Lincoln Clubhouse, and Bethany into the Walker T. Norman Gymnasium polling spot. The Midway location will remain active.

Under the current proposal, moving into the new EMS Building on Highway 220 West are the Tabernacle and Martins Crossroads locations.

The Lincoln County Board of Elections oversees about 4,000 voters, and those making it to the polls are even less.

“Last year, we were here 17 days, and election day and only 213 people came up. So it’s not a matter of closing to keep somebody from voting. I can be open and the people don’t come,” said Bolton.

Activists are afraid that with the change, no one will come at all.

Ahead of the Lincoln County Board of Elections meeting, local activists and representatives from local voting groups will host a press conference at the Walker T. Norman Gymnasium at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.