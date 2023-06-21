Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County school leaders to host public meetings for millage rates

Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County Board of Education(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Education will host three public hearings to allow people to discuss if the district’s millage rate of 17.35 should be subject to rollback.

In July of 2022, the board approved the lowest millage rate for Columbia County since 2012.

The board has tentatively adopted a millage rate that will require an increase in property taxes by 12.20 percent, according to officials.

MORE | Parents prepare for possible delay in N. Augusta school opening

School leaders say this proposed increase will result in a millage rate of 17.350, an increase of 1.887. Without this proposed tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 15.463.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 is around $150.96 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $550,000 is approximately $415.14, according to the school board.

The board will meet throughout June and July to set a millage rate to fund the 2024 budget.

MORE | How S.C. task force aims to tackle state’s teacher shortage

PUBLIC HEARINGS

  • June 29 at Grovetown High School at 4 p.m.
  • July 11 at the Columbia County Board of Education building at 5:30 p.m.
  • July 25 at the Columbia County Board of Education building at 6 p.m.

Click HERE for more information.

