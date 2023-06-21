City of Augusta takes 1 step to prevent Olive Road bridge wrecks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders approved a number of motions Tuesday through their bi-monthly commission meeting at 2 p.m.

One item approved on the agenda was for the infamous Olive Road Bridge : a new GPS navigation warning for the bridge, following a number of accidents where large vehicles have been known to crash and wedge themselves in the underpass.

While suggestions for hanging something over the bridge were thrown in, John Ussery with Augusta Traffic and Engineering said the city would be liable for any damages the sign would bring to vehicles.

The rail company that controls the bridge, CSX, said, “The rail bridge is not the cause of the vehicle strikes. The issue here is with drivers, not the railroad. The road authority would be the appropriate entity to provide comments on potential solutions for motorists. We continue to urge vehicle operators to pay attention when driving, adhere to the posted bridge clearance signs, and make sure that their vehicle can safely clear before proceeding.”

Commissioner member Jordan Johnson of District 1 also weighed in, “I think people should use common sense when going in or out of our bridge. If you’re local, you know if your vehicle is too large, you’ll hit the bridge. That’s not news to anyone who lives here.”

Commissioners are also honoring the late former commissioner, Andy Cheek, by renaming city athletic ball fields after him.

His contributions span 35 years with the Savannah River National Laboratory, being an instrumental influence in the creation of Diamond Lakes Regional Park and serving on five Augusta Committees.

They are also moving forward on the process to rename the utilities building for Tom Wiedmeier, the late and former director of the utility department who died in 2020 due to COVID.

Commissioner Sean Frantom expressed his frustration over the process being delayed for years.

“It still doesn’t make sense. If this body had 6 votes to approve it over two years ago, an applicant can basically at any time remove their request even though this body voted to move forward?” asked Frantom.

There’s still a delay in setting up the terms for potentially bringing a piece of Augusta’s government to the new Junior Achievement Discovery Center in Columbia County.

In a previous commission meeting, the discovery center laid out a $10,000 annual commitment across five years, for a total of $50,000, to create and sustain an Augusta City Government booth inside the facility.

Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse, proposed a memorandum of understanding with these same terms, but leaders plan to visit an example site in Savannah this weekend before approving anything.

Mayor Garnett Johnson still expressed his excitement for what the center could bring.

“It provides teaching and learning that I think will benefit not only the school system, but benefit our kids,” he said.

Crews working on the JA Discovery Center have already broken ground on construction, and the facility is going to be utilized as an education facility for field trips, mainly by middle school-aged children.

