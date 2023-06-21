Submit Photos/Videos
Brandon Wilde senior community fights against Alzheimer’s during Summer Solstice

By Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Participants at Brandon Wilde took advantage of Summer Solstice to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice on Wednesday.

Those who live there ran, bike, and more since sunrise and they don’t plan on stopping until sunset.

We caught up with one participant who had her granddaughter help her with swimming to help raise money for the cause.

“No one in my family, but I’ve had very good friends who’ve suffered from Alzheimer’s. It’s very sad. So, I feel really good doing something that would contribute to that cause,” said Lurla Mayne.

It was just one of many activities Brandon Wilde participates in when it comes to fundraising events and supporting various causes and local charities.

