Bojangles tour stops in Augusta to honor heroes

Bojangles tour stops in Augusta to honor heroes
Bojangles tour stops in Augusta to honor heroes(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The popular fast-food chain Bojangles took the time to surprise first responders in Augusta on Wednesday as part of its “Star-spangled Big Bo Box Campaign.”

The ambulance decked out in red, white, and blue is making a three-week, 50-stop road trip to raise awareness and drive donations for its charity partner, Folds of Honor.

First responders, fire stations, and cadets at Fort Gorden got a surprise delivery of the restaurant’s famous chicken and biscuits.

“We are proud to into the community and be able to surprise and delight and put some smiles on the faces of our local heroes with this beautiful, big Bo Mobile that’s decorated in red, white, and blue,” said Allyson Campbell, senior director of marketing for Bojangles.

Proceeds from Bojangles’ limited-time big bo boxes will go to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that gives scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military and first responders.

