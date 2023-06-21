Augustan faces sentencing for killing husband, burying body in yard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday afternoon, Sandra Dales faces sentencing before Judge Jesse Stone after she was found guilty in April of killing her husband , Edward Cruey.

Instead of appearing in court for sentencing, she’s appearing by video.

During her trial, the jury found Dales guilty of felony murder, concealing the death of another and reduced the malice murder charge to voluntary manslaughter.

This prevents Dales from serving a life sentence, but she could serve up to 30 years total in prison.

Cruey, 55, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2019.

His family spent months searching and asking questions as to where he could be.

On Feb. 1, 2020, investigators found Cruey’s body in a hole next to the carport of the home on Jeanne Road.

Dales was arrested and charged with murder and concealing his death on Feb. 2, 2020.

After years of confusion, pain and anger, the family said Wednesday: “Today is it.”

Jerry Cruey, Eddie Cruey’s father, told News 12 on Wednesday morning: “Today is the last day for me. You’ll never know until you lose one of your own children what the feeling is ... and it doesn’t get any better. It’s just things you will never forget.”

