Augusta Jr. Players camp builds character on and off the stage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Jr. Players had a successful season with Sister Act Jr. winning awards and a presentation of Freaky Friday over the weekend.

Now they’re on to a new production, one they are learning in just nine rehearsals at camp.

For many students, like Kendall Smith, this camp is where their theater career starts.

“I started this camp in 2019 and we did Seussical and I played JoJo. That was my introduction into the entirety of the players and theater itself and I just had a blast doing it was incredible,” said Smith.

She says it helped her become more familiar with acting and allowed her to meet new people.

That is what fellow camper Rosalie Brune said is part of the fun.

“For me, the experience is just getting to know more people and getting to learn more skills each time especially for like the acting classes they tell you how to audition and how to prepare,” said Brune.

This year they are learning “School of Rock”.

Smith said: “It all comes together by that last day. It’s just a beautiful experience and something incredible to watch.”

Brune said: “It definitely helps step out of your comfort zone because you’re immediately pushed into things because by the second day of camp, you have to audition so you have to be comfortable in doing that in front of people.”

Our Maria Sellers stepped out of her comfort zone too by learning a dance from the production.

She said even though she knows it wasn’t the best, it definitely built character which is what the director said this camp is really all about.

“We use this camp to not only build great actors on the stage but also to build great humans. So they not only learn skills for the stage, they learn how to be good citizens,” said Rebecca Brune, the Director of the Augusta Players’ Building Character Camp.

Whether you’re a former theater kid who is taking a break or just getting started, Smith said she encourages everyone to give theater a try.

“If you have interest in the arts go for it, pursue it. It’s so much fun,” said Smith.

The community is invited to see the show they have been working on at their free showcase on June 30 at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepard on Walton Way.

