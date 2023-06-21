Aiken Tech introduces program to help students save on textbooks

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College is collaborating with Textbook Brokers to launch a new program to help students save money on textbooks.

The Ready for Success program will begin in the fall 2023 semester. Enrolled students will pay a flat fee of $24 per credit hour to cover the cost of course materials.

Students who choose not to participate can opt out through the end of the add-drop period.

School leaders say the program is the latest in the college’s efforts to minimize financial barriers while ensuring students have the resources they need to succeed.

Aiken Tech Controller Betsy Cline says textbooks can range from $75 to more than $300.

“Ready for Success ensures the affordability, availability, and accessibility of course materials for all students. Students will receive all required course materials, whether in digital or physical format and be ready for success from day one of class,” said Cline. “We want our students to have every opportunity to succeed and meet their academic goals.”

Library Director Katie Miller has worked closely with faculty to identify opportunities to include open educational resources in their courses.

She says open education resources are textbooks and other resources intentionally created and licensed to be free for students.

“Open educational resources give students access to their course materials from the first day of class, and they are able to own and access those materials forever. This is particularly helpful in the digital age as many publishers only allow limited-time access,” said Miller.

Dean of Student Success and Retention Crystal Ratliff says this program will increase overall student success

“We pride ourselves at ATC for knowing our students and their needs,” said Ratliff. “This includes understanding the possible barriers that our students may face. For some students, the high cost of textbooks can impede their ability to successfully complete their program of study. It is our hope that the implementation of the Ready for Success program is one more step that we can take to help minimize student costs and positively impact success rates.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.