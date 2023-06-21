Aiken leaders stumped over trees’ removal at farmers market

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eight trees were chopped down at the farmers market, creating deep-rooted resentment among some local residents.

On May 30, renovations began at the Aiken Farmers Market on Williamsburg Street.

The trees were cut down, leaving people in Aiken upset and wondering why.

The controversy even made its way to the June 12 Aiken City Council meeting.

Before anyone even brought it up, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh and Mayor Rick Osbon said the trees shouldn’t have been cut down.

They said they don’t know who approved the plan for the trees to be cut down by a contractor in the first place.

Still, unanswered questions about the loss of the trees have left people concerned about the historical aesthetics of Aiken upset with city leaders.

Aiken has been recognized as a Tree City USA community for 37 consecutive years because of its wide range of trees. So cutting these trees down put a dent in that accomplishment in some residents’ eyes.

One of the biggest questions people in the community have is how can they trust city leaders to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again, especially if it was never supposed to happen in the first place.

