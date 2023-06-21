Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

7th local raccoon tests positive for rabies

For the fifth time in a little over a month, a rabid raccoon has been found in the CSRA.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another rabid raccoon has been found in McDuffie County – the seventh one in the CSRA within the past few weeks.

This latest raccoon was spotted June 16 at a home in the area of Woodcrest Drive. The McDuffie County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory, where it tested positive for rabies.

Just this week, a raccoon found in Trenton, S.C., tested positive on Monday.

And a little over a week ago, one was found in McDuffie County at a home in the area of Stagecoach Road.

Previous incidents have been in Columbia County.

Health officials said last week a raccoon was observed during the day, appearing ill, near a residence in the Cottonwood subdivision off of Dozier Road in Columbia County. The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.

On June 2, officials said a raccoon was observed during the day, appearing ill, near a residence in the Lamkin Woods subdivision off Tubman Road. Two vaccinated dogs were in the vicinity of the raccoon and were under quarantine. The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.

On May 24, a rabid raccoon was found on a public walking path near Seaton and Brentford avenues in the Canterbury Farms subdivision off Chamblin Road.

And a couple of weeks before that, another raccoon in the county also tested positive for the deadly disease.

Authorities recommend these steps:

  • Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.
  • Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
  • Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
From left: Evan Smith, Kendrick Green
2 charged after murder suspect stabbed at Richmond County jail
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
ATV accident kills 15-year-old boy from Jackson
Rigoberto Fortin Padilla
Murder suspect arrested 3 months after Augusta shooting
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Rapper Quando Rondo jailed on drug, gang charges in Georgia
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for June 23
Former Georgia Bulldog lives out baseball dream with GreenJackets
‘The food need is here’: How the HUB is impacting food deserts