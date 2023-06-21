7th local raccoon tests positive for rabies

THOMSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another rabid raccoon has been found in McDuffie County – the seventh one in the CSRA within the past few weeks.

This latest raccoon was spotted June 16 at a home in the area of Woodcrest Drive. The McDuffie County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory, where it tested positive for rabies.

Just this week, a raccoon found in Trenton, S.C., tested positive on Monday.

And a little over a week ago, one was found in McDuffie County at a home in the area of Stagecoach Road .

Previous incidents have been in Columbia County.

Health officials said last week a raccoon was observed during the day, appearing ill, near a residence in the Cottonwood subdivision off of Dozier Road in Columbia County. The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.

On June 2, officials said a raccoon was observed during the day, appearing ill, near a residence in the Lamkin Woods subdivision off Tubman Road . Two vaccinated dogs were in the vicinity of the raccoon and were under quarantine. The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.

On May 24, a rabid raccoon was found on a public walking path near Seaton and Brentford avenues in the Canterbury Farms subdivision off Chamblin Road.

And a couple of weeks before that, another raccoon in the county also tested positive for the deadly disease.

Authorities recommend these steps:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

