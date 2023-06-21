6th local raccoon in a few weeks tests positive for rabies

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the sixth time in a little over a month, a rabid raccoon has been found in the CSRA – the latest one in Trenton.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a raccoon found near Bream Oak Road and Bass Terrace in Trenton has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The raccoon was confirmed Monday to have rabies.

Just about a week ago, one was found in McDuffie County at a home in the area of Stagecoach Road .

Previous incidents have been in Columbia County.

Health officials said last week a raccoon was observed during the day, appearing ill, near a residence in the Cottonwood subdivision off of Dozier Road in Columbia County. The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.

On June 2, officials said a raccoon was observed during the day, appearing ill, near a residence in the Lamkin Woods subdivision off Tubman Road . Two vaccinated dogs were in the vicinity of the raccoon and were under quarantine. The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.

On May 24, a rabid raccoon was found on a public walking path near Seaton and Brentford avenues in the Canterbury Farms subdivision off Chamblin Road.

And a couple of weeks before that, another raccoon in the county also tested positive for the deadly disease.

Authorities recommend these steps:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

