3 murder suspects arrested in 2 separate Augusta killings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three murder suspects in two separate Augusta killings are booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were apprehended in the shooting of a 15-year-old killed at the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road and the shooting death of the 24-year-old shot while in the car on St. Andrews Drive and Perimeter Drive.

On June 18, around 1:02 a.m., deputies located a stolen 2019 Jaguar F-Pace on the Flock camera system.

The vehicle was reported stolen through Riverdale Police Department.

Deputies said they were parked at the corner of 13th Street and Broad Street when they saw the vehicle traveling north on 13th Street before turning right on Jones Street.

Deputies were able to catch up with the vehicle on Jones Street and attempted to conduct a felony stop. This is when officials say the driver pulled into a parking lot and exited back eastbound on Jones Street, according to deputies.

The vehicle then turned right onto 10th Street, traveling south over Broad Street before turning right onto Telfair Street.

According to deputies, the vehicle reached speeds over 90 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

An attempted PIT maneuver at Telfair Street and 13th Street forced the car into a tree in the parking lot and the suspects fled the scene, deputies said.

Deputies surrounded the area and one passenger was identified and taken into custody.

The driver, Vinston Moultrie, 18, was located in a creek near the underpass.

Deputies found another passenger, Ike Lang, 18, in the bushes. They also say they found a firearm described as Glock 19x with an automatic switch and a 31-round magazine loaded with a round in the chamber and a threaded barrel.

Lang was arrested in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Gaynor in a shooting outside a convenience store at Windsor Spring Road and Rosier Road.

According to inmate bookings, Lang has a list of 13 charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of an illegal weapon. He was booked on June 19.

Moultire was also booked on June 19 and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.

He is charged in connection to the April murder of 24-year-old Usaini Yunusa, of Austell.

Kenneth Maurice Williams, 19, was not involved in the chase but was also arrested in connection to the April murder.

He was arrested on June 7 and charged with murder, aggravated assault and other charges.

