2 officers released from hospital after being hit in Columbia County

By Nick Viland
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County marshal’s officer and deputy have been released from a local hospital after they were hit by a vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

Marshal’s Officer David Willis and Deputy Christopher Robertson were released late Tuesday after the incident at the Circle K at 695 Furys Ferry Road near Evans to Locks Road. Both will be OK, according to officials.

The suspect faces two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, with total bond set at $100,400, according to jail records.

MORE | Driver arrested 3 months after wreck kills 1 on Peach Orchard

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to Circle K for a report of a woman “dancing around the store, crawling under shelves, and possibly under the influence.”

Authorities say emergency medical crews was called to take the 27-year-old woman in for a mental evaluation.

During the evaluation, she asked to sit in her car. That’s when officials say she ran to her silver Toyota Corolla and attempted to leave.

Willis and Robertson tried to stop her. Deputies said Robertson was knocked to the ground by the car door.

Deputy Christopher Robertson
Deputy Christopher Robertson(CCSO)

Willis was pinned between the car and the ice machine door after the driver put the car in drive; causing the car to jump the curb and hit the machine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once the car was put in park, she was taken into custody.

The suspect was also evaluated, then transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

The Columbia County Marshal’s Office had no comment Wednesday.

