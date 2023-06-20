Submit Photos/Videos
Paine College receives donations for 10-year plan

By Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College has announced a 10-year transformation plan, and local businesses are planning to help out with the project.

The college will be working with the Education Advisory Board, an educational consulting firm.

They will help Paine with enrollment, retention, fundraising, and more.

United Negro College Fund, Augusta National Golf Club, Bank of America, and more plan to join the cause.

Paine College got more than $500,000 in donations.

The United Negro College Fund gave the school $338,000.

The Sixth Episcopal District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Churches of Georgia donated $170,000.

The school’s board is looking to raise $30 million over the next three years.

