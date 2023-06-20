Orangeburg County deputies search for missing 51-year-old woman

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 51-year-old woman.

Vynique Dash-Jones was last seen on May 23 by family members at their Truman Circle home. Believing Dash-Jones to be intoxicated, they refused to allow her inside the residence.

She is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen in a silver 2018 Toyota Rav 4.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators learned that while Dash-Jones would usually return after a period of time, she has not been seen since.

If anyone has any information on Dash-Jones, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

