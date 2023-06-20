News 12′s Anthony Carpino and Riley Hale win Emmy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12′s First Alert Meteorologists Anthony Carpino and Riley Hale won an Emmy on Saturday.

They won the Outstanding Weathercast Emmy for their hardcore coverage of an EF-3 tornado in Bamberg and Allendale counties.

The coverage took place on April 5, 2022 with a follow-up one week later.

WATCH THE COVERAGE:

Riley Hale could not attend the awards, because he was home with his new baby, Ellie.

News 12 was also nominated for 10 other Emmy awards.

