News 12′s Anthony Carpino and Riley Hale win Emmy

By Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12′s First Alert Meteorologists Anthony Carpino and Riley Hale won an Emmy on Saturday.

They won the Outstanding Weathercast Emmy for their hardcore coverage of an EF-3 tornado in Bamberg and Allendale counties.

The coverage took place on April 5, 2022 with a follow-up one week later.

WATCH THE COVERAGE:

Riley Hale could not attend the awards, because he was home with his new baby, Ellie.

News 12 was also nominated for 10 other Emmy awards.

The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is a professional, nonprofit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

