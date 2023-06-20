Submit Photos/Videos
Large law enforcement scene at Circle K on Evans to Locks

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Witnesses report a large law enforcement presence at Circle K at Furys Ferry Road and Evans to Locks.

A News 12 viewer said she noticed at least six Columbia County patrol vehicles, two fire trucks, and two EMS vehicles.

We’ve reached out to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

