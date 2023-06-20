Juneteenth celebration brings large crowds to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta brought in people from all over for the Band of Brother’s Juneteenth Festival at the Augusta Common and overflowing out to Broad Street.

The celebration took place from noon to 9 p.m. when vendors packed up. For the nine hours, those came to experience a celebration full of food, music, and history.

“You hear music. It talks about unity,” said Ryan Adams as music from the celebration is heard throughout downtown.

Music was also met with sounds of grills sizzling and fryers bubbling.

“The smell you smell the seasons of food, home,” said Adams.

Tina Ellison says the food is her favorite part.

“The different foods we like to try out different stuff. Some of these vendors I’ve never heard of,” said Ellison.

Good food, music, and people made the experience even better for people there.

Adams said: “The atmosphere is just joyous right now.”

Adams wasn’t the only one feeling it.

Tri Harmon said: “It’s a very great festival, everyone is enjoying themselves, it’s very nice.”

The celebration continues to grow with the amount of vendors doubling from last year.

Adams said: “We come together this time of year to just be grateful and be thankful that God has allowed us now to have to have a voice to have access to to the world.”

The celebration goes beyond one generation.

Ellison brought her kids to their first Juneteenth celebration this year. “It’s good to be able to teach them for them to start learning something different, something new they didn’t know much about Juneteenth before this. So I’ve been trying to explain a little bit so we’re excited about learning,” said Ellison.

Weather postponed the live performances, but didn’t bring down any spirits.

“This rain. It comes and goes, but it feels good. I mean, it’s not too hard. The rain is keeping his cool, but you know, it’s here, but we sometimes when you’re enjoying yourself, you don’t even notice the rain,” said Adams.

The Band of Brothers said they’re looking to reschedule the live performances that were supposed to take place Monday, but no dates have been scheduled as of now.

