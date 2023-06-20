Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

HOLY COW: Rogue farm animal interrupts church’s Vacation Bible School

An escaped cow was caught on a church's campus during Vacation Bible School classes.
By Brady Talbert and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - More than 200 kids at an Alabama church’s Vacation Bible School were greeted by an unexpected visitor when a cow showed up on the campus Tuesday.

The cow first made its way through a shopping plaza in Montgomery where a grand opening of a Nothing Bundt Cakes store was taking place. Witnesses said they saw the cow walking towards a Dillards, and police were called to the scene and helped the cow cross a road.

The rogue farm animal then showed up at Taylor Road Baptist Church near the EastChase shopping center. The church’s staff said they noticed the cow around 10 a.m.

“We were actually concerned she was going to charge through a window,” Senior Pastor Daniel Atkins told WSFA. “She was staring at people who were standing at the window and she was pawing the ground.”

The pastor said the cow stayed outside the building and never entered the lobby. Surveillance video shows the animal wagging its tail, tucking into a corner of the church.

Crews eventually arrived and tried to wrangle the cow with an animal control officer seen on video with a lasso.

The pastor said a “cowboy with ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)” later showed up, roped the animal, and took it away.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiquaya Cain
Driver arrested 3 months after wreck kills 1 on Peach Orchard
Calvin Riddick, right, and his bride, China.
Local bride dies just before getting to say ‘I do’
Three people were injured when gunfire broke out outside the Toasty restaurant, 2808 Wheeler...
3 people injured in shooting outside business on Wheeler Road
Vinston Moultrie
18-year-old murder suspect arrested in Richmond County
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Antaevious LeQuoun Brown, 21, and Antravious...
2 suspects sought after Father’s Day shooting in Lincoln County

Latest News

FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol, April 13,...
Abortion rights groups drop suit challenging Kentucky’s ban but continue legal fight
Columbia County School Police to add new tool to safety belt
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
North Leg Road in Richmond County
Storms bring flooding issues across CSRA
Baby Cooper is home
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time