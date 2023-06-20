Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Flash flood risk every day this week with elevated rain chances through this weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper-level low will continue to develop to our west becoming cut off from the main system and stalling over the Southeast this week. Showers and storms are expected to last through the end of the week and into the weekend. In total some locations could receive between 2″-4 inches of rainfall and minor flooding will be possible.

As we continue through the week storm chances will remain high as a developing area of low pressure becomes cut off from the main jet stream. Systems that do this usually meander for a little bit and take their time to exit a region. This will be no different for us as the showers and storms are expected to last through Friday. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal (1/5) to slight risk (2/5) for flash flooding issues through Friday.

In total some locations could receive up to 4 inches or even 5 inches of rainfall by Friday night. The forecasted rainfall range across the region is 2″-4″ with a few spots that receive back-to-back storms getting more. If you’re in an area that floods easily make sure all drains are clear so the water has a place to go, check yard drains and street drains.

With high rain chances this week temperatures are expected to remain below average with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. As we get closer to next weekend there remains uncertainty about the positions of the cut-off low, if it moves further to the north and east rain chances could go back down but along can still change so be sure to stay weather aware and keep it here for the latest updates.

