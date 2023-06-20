Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The severe threat for today has come to an end and the First Alert has been allowed to expire. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for our southern counties tonight but more rain is on the way this week. An upper-level low will continue to develop to our west becoming cut off from the main system and stalling over the Southeast this week. Showers and storms are expected to last through the end of the week and into the weekend. In total some locations could receive between 2″-4 inches of rainfall and minor flooding will be possible.

Tonight a few storms cannot be ruled out for areas south of Augusta, the Weather Prediction Center has placed our region under a level 1 Marginal risk for Flash Flooding. So the few locations that receive additional storms tonight will have the highest risk.

As we continue through the week storm chances will remain high as a developing area of low pressure becomes cut off from the main jet stream. Systems that do this usually meander for a little bit and take their time to exit a region. This will be no different for us as the showers and storms are expected to last through Friday. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal (1/5) to slight risk (2/5) for flash flooding issues through Friday.

In total some locations could receive up to 4 inches or even 5 inches of rainfall by Friday night. The forecasted rainfall range across the region is 2″-4″ with a few spots that receive back-to-back storms getting more. If you’re in an area that floods easily make sure all drains are clear so the water has a place to go, check yard drains and street drains.

With high rain chances this week temperatures are expected to remain below average with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. As we get closer to next weekend there remains uncertainty about the positions of the cut-off low, if it moves further to the north and east rain chances could go back down but along can still change so be sure to stay weather aware and keep it here for the latest updates.

Tracking The Tropics

Turning to the tropics earlier today we had Tropical Depression #3 become Tropical Storm Bret. Bret is the second named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and is expected to strengthen into a category 1 Hurricane later in the week is it moves further west. As of now, Bret does not look to bring any impacts to the CSRA.

Behind Bret, we have another tropical wave that has a 60% at forming. Models are confident that we could have a tropical depression later into the week.

