Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a muggy day with temps in the low 80s and dew points into the 70s. We’ll continue with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated storms could be on the stronger side. The Weather Prediction Center has placed our region under a level 1 Marginal risk for Flash Flooding. So the locations that receive storms tonight will have the highest risk for some minor flooding.

As we continue through the week storm chances will remain high as the cut-off low meanders around the southeast. More widespread rain and storms look possible for Wednesday and Thursday, the Weather Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a marginal (1/5) to slight risk (2/5) for flash flooding issues through Friday.

In total some locations could receive up to 4 inches or even 5 inches of rainfall by Saturday night. The forecasted rainfall range across the region is 2″-4″ with a few spots that receive back-to-back storms getting more. If you’re in an area that floods easily make sure all drains are clear so the water has a place to go, check yard drains and street drains.

With high rain chances this week temperatures are expected to remain below average with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. This weekend the cut-off low is expected to move further to the north and east bringing the rain chances back down and causing the temperatures to return to near seasonal highs.

Tracking The Tropics

Turning to the tropics earlier yesterday we had Tropical Depression #3 become Tropical Storm Bret. Bret is the second named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and is expected to maintain it’s strength as a Tropical Storm as it moves further west. As of now, Bret does not look to bring any impacts to the CSRA.

Behind Bret, we have another tropical wave that has an 80% at forming. Models are confident that we could have a tropical depression later into the week.

