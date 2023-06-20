Columbia County softball players head to state tournament

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Softball players from Columbia County are making their way to Madison County on Tuesday to compete in the 2023 Georgia Recreation and Parks Association State Tournament.

Friends and family members of the Columbia County athletes showed up and showed out for a pep rally to support their team.

The Columbia County Nine and Ten All-stars softball team are heading to Danielsville, Ga. for the Nine and Ten All-stars softball championship.

“I’m so excited,” said Emily Miller, softball player.

The girls have worked hard to get to where they are.

Carsyn Pike, softball player, said: “I’ve put in a lot of work because I really wanted to be on an all-star team, and I’ve worked hard at practice, and I’ve worked hard at home.”

It’s no easy feat to even be on an all-star team to be eligible to compete.

Dawn Phillips, head coach, said: “The very best is picked from each of their coaches during the softball season. We formed a team, and we practiced three days a week up until the championship.”

For the girls, softball is more than just an afterschool activity.

Miller said: “I love being able to have teammates and being able to be on a team with people and be able to just have fun.”

News 12 wishes these softball players good luck.

