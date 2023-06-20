Columbia County School Police to add new tool to safety belt

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County School District Police officers will have a new de-escalation tool on their belt for the next school year.

Police Chief Gary Owens says they are not referring to the tool as a taser because it’s a device made by the company Axon International.

School officials say the police department received a grant through the State of Georgia and was able to purchase the Axon devices as well as a Virtual Reality device.

According to Owens, this device used throughout the summer for training allows the officers to experience real-life situations where they may or may not have to use the device.

