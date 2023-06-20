Columbia County School Police to add new tool to safety belt
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County School District Police officers will have a new de-escalation tool on their belt for the next school year.
Police Chief Gary Owens says they are not referring to the tool as a taser because it’s a device made by the company Axon International.
School officials say the police department received a grant through the State of Georgia and was able to purchase the Axon devices as well as a Virtual Reality device.
According to Owens, this device used throughout the summer for training allows the officers to experience real-life situations where they may or may not have to use the device.
