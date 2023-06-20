Brother kicking duo go for distance and history

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ask any football team, coach, or player what leads to good chemistry on the gridiron, and often times they’ll tell you ‘football is family’.

In reality, it rarely is, but it could be for the Stevens brothers.

Drew Stevens is the current kicker at Iowa. His brother, Jack, is entering his senior season at North Augusta. The two started off playing soccer before Drew took up football in high school and Jack couldn’t help but follow.

“It was pretty much all Drew. I was watching the games from the student section, and I’d be recording and then after he’d make it, it’d be really loud, and I just loved it. You don’t get that playing soccer,” said Jack.

It set the bar pretty high when Drew went on to Iowa as a preferred walk-on and Jack stepped into his position, “I would always hear like, ‘Oh, let’s hope he’s just as good as the last one.’ They were trying to make it like a competition. I mean, is a competition, especially to me.”

In April, Drew was named to a full scholarship with the Hawkeyes.

In high school, he had multiple power-five offers to choose from, but the final choice brought him back to his family roots.

“Drew as a competitor and we as competitors wanted him to go where he thought he could make his mark. But, still, a place that’s very familiar to home for him. it’s about four and a half hours from my hometown, my family, and then about three and a half for his to my husband has two brothers that live up there still in their family,” said Drew and Jack’s mom, Michelle.

Last season, Drew connected on 16 out of 18 field goals, he made all of his tries for extra points. Drew was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his performance against Northwestern when he went four-and-four, his third measuring 54 yards which is the longest of his career, tied for the seventh longest in program history.

Jack is now in the middle of making his own decision, one that could point him in the same direction as his brother and history.

It hasn’t happened at Iowa before, two brothers on the same team, same time, playing one of the most important positions on the field.

“I don’t really think about it like that. I just think about like, Oh, I get to go kick with my brother again,” said Jack.

Jack’s recruiting profile is long, in addition to Iowa, Purdue Coastal Carolina, and South Alabama has made the list, but there’s one that sticks above the rest.

“Iowa’s up at the top pretty much. Like, one two, or three. Somewhere in there. I would just love to go there,” said Jack.

For more reasons than one, “Some people say, it’d be so cool to go play against your brother, but I would much rather go play with my brother. That would be something else.”

The last pair of brothers to play for the Hawkeyes were guards Levi and Landan Paulsen in 2019. Other notable brothers to pass through the Black & Gold were the Stoops: Bob, Mike, and University of Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops.

