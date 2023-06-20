Submit Photos/Videos
Board of Elections propose closing polling locations in Lincoln County- again

Lincoln County Board of Elections, Lincolnton, Ga.
Lincoln County Board of Elections, Lincolnton, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Lincoln County Voters stopped the Board of Elections from closing polling locations twice in the past, they are trying a third time to consolidate polling locations.

There will be a press conference to discuss the consolidation of polling locations in Lincoln County.

The Board of Elections is proposing changing the number of polling locations. They currently have 7 polling locations.

The press conference will take place before the Lincoln County Board of Elections meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Walker T. Norman Gymnasium.

