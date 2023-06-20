Augusta Commission members meet to discuss several items

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders are meeting for their bi-monthly commission meeting at 2 p.m.

One item on the agenda is the infamous Olive Road Bridge. Commissioners are looking to create a notification in GPS services for the bridge, following a number of accidents where large vehicles have been known to crash and wedge themselves in the underpass.

While suggestions for hanging something over the bridge were thrown in, John Ussery with Augusta Traffic and Engineering said the city would be liable for any damages the sign would bring to vehicles.

Commissioners are also looking to honor the late former commissioner, Andy Cheek, by renaming city athletic ball fields after him. His contributions span 35 years with the Savannah River National Laboratory, being an instrumental influence in the creation of Diamond Lakes Regional Park and serving on five Augusta Committees.

City leaders are still setting up the terms for potentially bringing a piece of Augusta’s government to the new Junior Achievement Discovery Center in Columbia County.

In a previous commission meeting, the discovery center laid out a $10,000 annual commitment across five years, for a total of $50,000, to create and sustain an Augusta City Government booth inside the facility. Those terms are still being debated back and forth before a commitment is made.

Crews working on the JA Discovery Center have already broken ground on construction, and the facility is going to be utilized as an education facility for field trips, mainly by middle school-aged children.

News 12 will be in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber to follow the latest developments on these issues and more.

