WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded to the scene of a structure fire on Dunbar Street on Monday night.

Crews arrived on scene just before 10:20 p.m.

According to dispatch, there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Officials confirmed there were no buildings endangered during the fire.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.