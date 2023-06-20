Activists fighting once again to keep Lincoln County voting sites open

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the third time, Lincoln County voters are trying to stop officials from closing polling locations.

The Lincoln County Board of Elections will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Beforehand, opponents of the plan will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. at the Walker T. Norman Gymnasium, 1962 Rowland-York Drive.

The consolidation proposal comes after residents and activists last year successfully fought to keep all seven polling locations in the county open after officials wanted to close four.

Now it seems activists are back at square one.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Alyssa Lyons is in Lincoln County to talk to activists and officials about the plan to consolidate voting locations. She’ll be at the news conference and the Board of Elections meeting. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Polling locations cost money, and they take staffing. But activists see closing the locations as a form of voter suppression.

In one of the past attempts to consolidate voting locations, officials said up to 60% of residents of the rural county utilize early voting options. They also said many of the polling sites are not equipped for people to vote, with at least three precincts not meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The Rev. Denise Freeman countered: “This is the 21st century. We should be doing everything in our power to make voting accessible and not less accessible.”

Freeman is among the people who have worked to stop the closure twice now.

She said last time that voters would need to keep a watchful eye on election officials because they might try to close the locations again.

She’ll be fighting again to keep all the polling sites open. Joining her at the news conference Wednesday afternoon will be Willie Burns, Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda Augusta coordinator, and representatives from Black Voters Matter and Common Cause.

